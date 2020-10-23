Are old cars more reliable than their new counterparts?

For my sins, I drive an old car. A car that's 53 years old, to be exact. I bought it second-hand when it was 13 years old, and for the past 40 years it has been my daily driver ... when it is running, that is.

From these facts we can conclude that:

(a) I have bad sins. Let's not dwell on this topic.

(b) It is possible to keep an old car going almost indefinitely, provided you are desperate enough.

(c) It helps if you have alternative transport, like a scooter, on standby for the times when Old Faithful is in need of repair.

Over the years countless people have come up to me to reminisce about their childhood days spent on the back seat of an identical car. They regularly assure me that, “They don't make them like this anymore”.

I heartily concur, and refrain from adding that we have reason to be thankful for that. There can be little doubt that, on the whole, modern cars are more reliable than yesteryear's jalopies. Certainly they are more fuss-free. Take starting from cold, for instance. Someone who has not had to live with a car produced in the days before fuel injection, will find it hard to imagine what a pain in the neck that simple operation could be.

I am constantly astonished at the ease of starting when I work on the modern cars of friends and family. A sobering thought here: If you think cold starting was bad 50 years ago (and it was), it was nothing compared to the agony of starting a Model T Ford.