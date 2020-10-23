Cargumentative
PODCAST | What it takes to race in the Sasol Solar Challenge
23 October 2020 - 11:27
In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas is joined in the virtual studio by Robert Walker, the director of the Sasol Solar Challenge. Robert delves into the history of this sun-powered event and gives insight into what it takes to build and race these specially designed solar cars at such a competitive level. Brenwin Naidu and Denis Droppa also stop by to chip in on the latest motoring news.
Sit down, plug in and gear up:
For more episodes, click here.
Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative
E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm