PODCAST | What it takes to race in the Sasol Solar Challenge

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas is joined in the virtual studio by Robert Walker, the director of the Sasol Solar Challenge. Robert delves into the history of this sun-powered event and gives insight into what it takes to build and race these specially designed solar cars at such a competitive level. Brenwin Naidu and Denis Droppa also stop by to chip in on the latest motoring news.

