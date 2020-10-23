Features

PODCAST | What it takes to race in the Sasol Solar Challenge

23 October 2020 - 11:27 By Motoring Reporter
A close-up of a car used at the Sasol Solar Challenge.
Image: supplied

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas is joined in the virtual studio by Robert Walker, the director of the Sasol Solar Challenge. Robert delves into the history of this sun-powered event and gives insight into what it takes to build and race these specially designed solar cars at such a competitive level. Brenwin Naidu and Denis Droppa also stop by to chip in on the latest motoring news.

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

