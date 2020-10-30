Cargumentative
PODCAST | Is it better to buy a secondhand diesel or petrol car?
30 October 2020 - 11:37
In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by motoring media personality and secondhand car buying guru Sagie Moodley. Denis also talks to Thomas about his recent ride on the new BMW R18 cruiser.
