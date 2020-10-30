Features

PODCAST | Is it better to buy a secondhand diesel or petrol car?

30 October 2020 - 11:37 By Motoring Reporter
Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by motoring media personality and secondhand car buying guru Sagie Moodley.
Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by motoring media personality and secondhand car buying guru  Sagie Moodley.
Image: Supplied: 123RF/STAN CIUC

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by motoring media personality and secondhand car buying guru Sagie Moodley. Denis also talks to Thomas about his recent ride on the new BMW R18 cruiser.

