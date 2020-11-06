Features

PODCAST | Volvo's latest safety innovations include autonomous driving and driver monitoring cameras

06 November 2020 - 11:55 By Motoring Reporter
Volvo has introduced new safety features in its vehicles.
Image: LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/ SOPA/ IGOR GOLOVNIOV

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Charmagne Mavudzi, head of customer experience at Volvo Car SA. They talk about some of Volvo's latest safety innovations, including autonomous driving and driver monitoring cameras​. Brenwin Naidu and Denis Droppa also stop by to chat about exciting new vehicles launched this week, including the 2021 Volkswagen Golf R.

