Reducing blood alcohol limits to zero won't improve road safety, says AA

Proposed amendments to the National Road Traffic Act to reduce the legal blood alcohol limits for drivers to zero will criminalise innocent motorists, and is unlikely to have the results authorities think it will.

This is the view of the Automobile Association (AA) in response to the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill, published at the end of October.

Included in the Bill is an amendment of Section 65 which effectively changes the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) limit for drivers from 0.05 grams per 100ml to 0.00g/100ml, and the breath alcohol concentration from 0.24g/1000ml also to zero.

“These proposed changes are concerning on a number of levels and though the stated reason for the change is the promotion of road safety, within the current framework of traffic law enforcement, nothing will change, except that innocent drivers are likely to be criminalised,” notes the AA.

“For instance, someone who is using medication which contains alcohol will now be arrested, charged and possibly prosecuted for having a small dose of alcohol in their blood while their driving ability has not been impaired.”