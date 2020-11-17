Features

Despite lockdown, some vehicles continuing to clock up many kilometres

17 November 2020 - 12:23 By Motoring Staff
The Ford Transit Custom is the most driven car with a 2019 registration year.
The Ford Transit Custom is the most driven car with a 2019 registration year.
Image: Supplied

While many motorists have been clocking far fewer kilometres in 2020 — as lockdown limited movement and working from home has become more popular — an analysis of AutoTrader data has revealed that some vehicles are continuing to clock up lots of kilometres.

Based on data pertaining to cars listed on AutoTrader during the month of October, the most driven cars are all commercial vehicles or people carriers. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in SA. As such, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country.

The analysis reveals the top 10 most driven cars with a 2019 registration year (that were listed in October 2020).

All over the world, motorists have been driving less this year. A recent survey by Hyundai in the UK, for instance, has revealed that whereas the average UK car was driven an average of 583 miles (938km) per month, it dropped to 90 miles (145km) a month under lockdown.

 But, according to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, some vehicles are still being driven a great deal. “Specifically, some vans, taxis, bakkies and people transporters are clocking up meaningful mileages. The vans are, of course, understandable. All over the world, lockdown has translated into an increase in online shopping — which has created a demand for delivery vehicles,” he notes.

SA's top 10 most driven cars with a 2019 registration year.
SA's top 10 most driven cars with a 2019 registration year.
Image: October 2020, AutoTrader

In fact, according to Deloitte’s 2020 Digital Consumer Trends survey, about 40% of consumers have done more online shopping during lockdown.

Taxi traffic is also understandable; some stores have remained open throughout lockdown and store workers have used taxis to get to and from work. So, it’s not surprising to see the perennially popular Toyota HiAce make an appearance on the list.

A number of bakkies also feature on the list and this too does not come as a big surprise; these workhorses are tools that can generate profits. However, what is particularly interesting about the list of the top 10 most driven cars with a 2019 registration year is the fact that the two most popular new bakkies in the land — the Toyota Hilux and the Ford Ranger (the latter is also SA’s most popular used bakkie) — don’t make an appearance.

Thus, while they may rule the popularity rankings, they’re not necessarily driven as much as some other bakkies.

MORE

Reducing blood alcohol limits to zero won't improve road safety, says AA

Proposed amendments to the National Road Traffic Act to reduce the legal blood alcohol limits for drivers to zero will criminalise innocent ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Insurance might not pay out for latest tracking scam

Policies don’t automatically cover you for being tricked into parting with your car
Motoring
5 days ago

SA fashion designer Rich Mnisi creates a one-of-a-kind Volvo

Remember the Volvo XC90 that was one of the star attractions at the 2019 Festival of Motoring? It has gained a more radical sibling in the form of a ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition Reviews
  2. WATCH | This is what happens to a car dropped from 10 storeys news
  3. Lewis Hamilton wins in Turkey for record-equalling seventh F1 title Motorsport
  4. How I quit stalling and finally bought a classic Mercedes-Benz Features
  5. On motus.cars, buying a car is as easy as a 'click' news

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X