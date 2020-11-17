Despite lockdown, some vehicles continuing to clock up many kilometres

While many motorists have been clocking far fewer kilometres in 2020 — as lockdown limited movement and working from home has become more popular — an analysis of AutoTrader data has revealed that some vehicles are continuing to clock up lots of kilometres.

Based on data pertaining to cars listed on AutoTrader during the month of October, the most driven cars are all commercial vehicles or people carriers. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in SA. As such, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country.

The analysis reveals the top 10 most driven cars with a 2019 registration year (that were listed in October 2020).

All over the world, motorists have been driving less this year. A recent survey by Hyundai in the UK, for instance, has revealed that whereas the average UK car was driven an average of 583 miles (938km) per month, it dropped to 90 miles (145km) a month under lockdown.

But, according to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, some vehicles are still being driven a great deal. “Specifically, some vans, taxis, bakkies and people transporters are clocking up meaningful mileages. The vans are, of course, understandable. All over the world, lockdown has translated into an increase in online shopping — which has created a demand for delivery vehicles,” he notes.