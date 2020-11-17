SA motorists trust the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to go the distance

“A motorist may only clock up lots of kilometres in a vehicle that he or she considers to be reliable and dependable. Especially in SA, we don’t want to get stranded next to the side of the road. We don’t want to get stuck with high repair bills either. Accordingly, we can see motorists truly trust the Toyota brand, specifically the Prado,” he said.

The Prado isn’t the only SUV from the company that startled the market last month, with its whopping 5,755 new passenger car sales (eclipsing its previous 2020 record in February of 4,610),. Not surprisingly, the top-selling new SUV in the country, the Toyota Fortuner, also cracks a nod in sixth place. This much-loved SUV achieved 1,349 new unit sales in October 2020, placing it firmly on top of the new SUV sales tables once again.

In addition to being the top-selling SUV in the land, the Fortuner was also the ninth most sold new car in SA last year, achieving an impressive 11,644 unit sales in 2019.

This iconic Toyota also performs incredibly well in the used car market. According to AutoTrader’s 2020 Car Industry Report (which covers July 2019 to June 2020), it is the most sold used SUV in the country. The Fortuner was also the eighth most searched for used vehicle (irrespective of body type) in those 12 months.