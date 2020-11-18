CAR CLINIC | Six tips to make your car last as long as possible

The halcyon days of a new vehicle is a time to be savoured. That wonderful “new car” smell, the smoothness, the quietness, the precision of the controls.

But, like the old joke about marriage – first comes the wedding ring, then the teething ring, then the suffering – new car ownership soon brings you face-to-face with the practicalities of life, and in particular the question: how can you make this piece of machinery, for which you have paid such a lot of money, last as long as possible?

The answer to this question is multi-faceted. It should already be on your mind when you are deciding which car to buy. If you intend to keep a vehicle for a long time, you should select a manufacturer with a strong, established presence in SA, which will hopefully not abscond when the chilly winds of adversity begin to blow. This requires some clairvoyance.

Who would have thought 50 years ago that the mighty General Motors would one day fall on hard times and feel obliged to withdraw from our shores?

From the offerings of the chosen manufacturer, you would then choose a volume seller. Volume sellers offer the best quality relative to price, the best prospects for long-term spares availability, and the best hope of continuing technical support when you need it. If your 1970 Ford Escort should give you trouble, you will probably still find a retired mechanic who cut his teeth on that little Kent engine.

If your 1970 Lancia Flavia should misbehave, you will be extremely lucky to find a surviving specialist to assist you. I say this without any malice towards Italians. They are great people who make some excellent cars.

Ensuring longevity

Once you have made the purchase, the golden rules for longevity are: