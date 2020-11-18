Suzuki the biggest loser in a recent round of crash tests

Last Wednesday the Global New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) released crash test results for three vehicles under its Safer Cars for India campaign. The trio of models subjected to scrutiny are sold in SA too: Hyundai Grand i10, Kia Seltos and Suzuki S-Presso.

The results were alarming, with the Suzuki receiving a zero-star rating for adult occupant protection. The Hyundai earned two stars while the Kia mustered three.

Alejandro Furas, secretary-general of Global NCAP, pulled no punches in addressing the poor performance of the Japanese budget car, an increasingly popular model on local roads, with prices starting at R145,900.

“It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers,” he said.

According to the report by the organisation: “Its structure was rated as unstable and should be improved. Its footwell area was rated as unstable as well.

“The high readings in the passenger neck explain the zero-star result. However, chest loadings in both front passengers were high and in more updated protocols could also lead to a red chest and a zero stars for this reason as well.”

The S-Presso scored two stars for child occupant protection.

“Child occupant protection showed poor results for both child dummies in the dynamic test explained by the poor performance of the restraint systems. The car does not offer three-point belts in all positions as standard and has no Isofix anchorages for the Child Restraint Systems (CRS).”