CONSUMER WATCH | Radio and fuel economy gripes left Lexus owner frustrated

In October 2019 Dineshan Moodley signed on the dotted line for the Lexus UX 250h that he had been eyeing.

It was a new vehicle, purchased from the Centurion dealership of the brand – and was his first time owning a product from the marque. “It seemed like an interesting proposition, so I traded in my BMW 4-Series,” he said.

All was well until January 2020, when he claims the vehicle began to exhibit a curious knack of radio interference whenever the brake pedal was applied. In addition, he expressed reservations about the veracity of the vehicle’s stated fuel economy.

“The model was advertised as consuming 4.5l/100km, which was one of the reasons I bought it. The lowest I was able to achieve was 6.7l/100km. This is false advertising.”

In addition to complaining through the designated retail channels, his frustration compelled him to escalate the matter to the desk of Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) CEO, Andrew Kirby. A case had also been lodged with the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa (Miosa).

At a meeting with management staff of the dealership in July, Moodley made three demands in a bid to get out of the UX 250h purchase.

He asked for a settlement of the outstanding balance for which the vehicle was financed (R541,452.53); a refund of the R67,000 deposit put forward from the proceeds of his trade-in, and lastly, for the associated administration costs to be covered.

At this point, Moodley alleged that service manager at the outlet, Zeyn Sarwan, had been unable to solve the issue or propose a solution.

A test drive with a technical manager from the customer liaison department, Charles Moloisane, and the service manager had purportedly taken place with Moodley present on October 15.

Their findings were outlined in a response sent on October 30. The report stated that two vehicles were used for a comparative test and to attempt to replicate the issue.

“The Corolla, with a different radio from the Lexus UX radio exhibited the same concern of loss of signal on the specific area indicated by yourself,” said the statement, sent by Nomvula Daphney Maluleka, working in the director’s office of the customer liaison department.

“A brand new Lexus UX from Lexus Centurion’s floor with an identical radio exhibited the same loss of signal, which was further affected by applying brakes as replicated on your vehicle.”