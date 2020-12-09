These are SA's most popular used cars in the under-R300,000 price range

The sub-R300,000 price range is the third most searched for by South African consumers – with more than 12 million searches in this price category in the past year, according to the 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report.

It’s also the most shopped in price point; according to the same report, over the 12 months ending June 2020, the average selling price of a car was R289,312. But exactly what vehicles are available in the R200,000 to R300,000 price range? How old are they? And what do they cost?

These, and other pertinent questions have been answered after an interrogation of AutoTrader’s data. The data – which includes the average year, mileage and price – is based on the most listed cars on AutoTrader in the month of October 2020.