Roving for good with the Holgates and the new Land Rover Defender

It hit me that in my four years in the industry, I had never been behind the wheel of a Land Rover. So when the opportunity came to go on a three-day expedition to the Free State and beyond, in one of their most talked-about cars at present, there was no thinking twice.

The new Defender was launched earlier this year and the buzz around its revival remains strong. Utilitarian and with a rugged appeal, the name is steeped in charm and history.

It demands respect – and most will agree that the designers succeeded in modernising the classic philosophy that earned the old one its stripes.

Our trip began with the dreaded red-eye flight out of Johannesburg to the Bloemfontein airport, where we would take collection of our Defender fleet and start the journey. The destination for our first leg of the trip was Moolmanshoek Private Game Reserve, a farm-style lodge with views of spectacular sunsets that sink behind a range of mountains.