The 10 top bakkies launched in 2020

After many new-vehicle launches were delayed this year, it hasn’t stopped motor companies from launching new vehicles and they’ve been especially busy playing catch up after the big lockdown.

Things have been especially busy in the bakkie market with the unveiling of several all-new or revamped pickups both locally and overseas. While nothing in 2020 shocked us as much as Elon Musk’s electric Cybertruck last November, there was plenty to interest and excite in the commercial-vehicle class, and here are 10 of them:

Volkswagen Amarok 190kW

This long-delayed version of VW’s double cab arrived last month to take the title of SA’s most powerful pickup.

With 190kW and 580Nm of torque, the most powerful Amarok has a new 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine with 25kW more power and 30Nm more torque than the outgoing 165kW version, with an overboost function that generates 200kW for 10 seconds.

These figures give the Amarok an edge over the soon-to-be-discontinued Mercedes-Benz X350d (190kW/550Nm), previously the country’s burliest bakkie.

The VW sells in two versions, the Highline for R908,300 and the Extreme for R974,600.

Nissan Navara

The updated 2020 Navara is much more than just a facelift, and there are major updates to the one-tonne bakkie that will be assembled and sold in SA from 2021 (it’s been imported here since 2017).