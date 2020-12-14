Which Premier League football team has the priciest car collection?

Which premier league team spends the most on cars?

Taking the title of the Premier League team with the most expensive car collection is Arsenal, with each car costing a whopping £243,030 (R4.89m) on average! Contributing the most to their team’s average car price is captain and star-player Aubameyang with his Ferrari LaFerrari which costs £1.15 million. It seems like the Gunners can’t resist a Lamborghini, there being seven among the club's players, with the next most popular cars being Ferraris (four) and Mercedes (four).

Following behind are current Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur with the average price of each player's car totalling £218,063. Also lucky enough to own one of only 499 Ferrari LaFerrari’s in the world is South Korean striker Son Heung-Min who contributed £1.15 million to his team’s total. Gamblingdeals.com found that Dele Alli owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom and Bentley Continental GT which contributed a handsome £593,550 to his team’s average car price.

Crystal Palace fell into third place with the average price of each player’s cars costing £214,613, followed in fourth place by Manchester United players (£193,533), Manchester City players in fifth (£160,226) and Liverpool players in sixth (£140,706).

Completing the list of top 10 big spenders on cars are:

7. Everton – average price of each player’s car is £131,879

8. Chelsea – average price of each player’s car is £128,665

9. Burnley – average price of each player’s car is £125,4010

10. Leicester City – average price of each player’s car is £119,859

At the other end of the spectrum, taking the title of the Premier League team who spend the least on cars is Fulham, with players spending an average of £45,000 on their cars. Of the Fulham squad, Mario Lemina spent the least when picking the Mercedes-AMG 4matic, which sells for £39,465, as his choice of wheels.