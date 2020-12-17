Benoni’s Formula K track offers thrilling racing experiences

The Christmas holidays may be the ideal time to buy the petrolhead in your life a high-adrenaline driving experience or host a company team-building event. Formula K is a recently built outdoor racing circuit in Benoni that can be hired for racing events or track days.

The track is built to FIA standards and has multiple configurations up to a maximum length of 2.1km, making it suitable for karts, cars and motorcycles. The facility offers rental karts for individuals or groups starting at R260 per person, which can be raced in short ten-minute heats or longer endurance races up to three hours long.

For those seeking something faster, there are Nash twin-seater race cars available for hire at R850 that are powered by lively 2.0l Golf GTI engines.

Alternatively, visitors may bring their own vehicles for test drives around the circuit for a R400 fee. The venue has a business park with suites that can be used for office space, warehousing or workshops.

The facility is close to the Benoni CBD, just off the N12 freeway.