Looking back on a motoring 2020

It was a difficult year. Even before the wrath of Covid-19 impacted lives, livelihoods and shook the machinations of the global economy, 2020 was off to a tough start.

Paging back to the March 11 print edition of our Motoring supplement (Sowetan), our front page article headlined “Buckle Up!” (it was all in upper-case too) warned of speed bumps for the car industry, with experts making ominous predictions in the wake of a Stats SA announcement that the country had entered a technical recession.

As we know now, the worst was yet to come, when later that month the country entered its first round of hard lockdown, aimed at saving lives and curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

We continued to publish in these tumultuous times, with the importance of journalism emphasised more than ever in a time of crisis. As this is our last instalment of Motoring for the year, we would like to take stock of the happenings in the automotive sector.

New vehicle sales took a beating. A reminder that the market total for April was a devastating 574 units: a 98.4% plummet from the previous month.

And although the picture gradually improved since dealerships were permitted to reopen their doors in May, a complete recovery in the short-term seems beyond the realm of possibility. Unpacking the October numbers, the National Association of Automobile Manufactures of South Africa (Naamsa) held the view that we were “not out of the woods yet” despite an upward trend. In November, the figure for domestic new vehicle sales was recorded at 39,315 units, which represented a decline of 5,355 compared to the same period in 2019.

The second-hand market appears to have shown greater resilience. Vehicle classifieds website AutoTrader released its 2020 Car Industry Report in August. Among the insights gleaned was that online searches for cars increased by as much as 40% and that used vehicle sales had been on the up. For example, in June, more than 25,000 used vehicles were sold, tallying R7.3bn, compared to the 17,000 recorded in May at a value of R4.9bn.

But the road to economic recovery on the whole looks set to be a lengthy one. “Deep scars will remain domestically and I believe that we will only get back to the 2019 GDP levels around 2028 – almost a lost decade,” said Dr Martyn Davies, MD: emerging markets and Africa at advisory services firm Deloitte.

Despite the depression of the market in 2020, there was no shortage of new metal for consumers to get excited about. This year we tested as many as 59 vehicles – and reported back on 45 launches, some of which were hosted in the virtual space, admittedly.

New ground was broken on the electric mobility landscape, when the Porsche Taycan joined the fray and Mini released its Cooper SE on our shores. The former car, in Turbo S guise, left us spellbound with its silent and brutal acceleration: 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds! The latter, meanwhile, lays claim to being the cheapest fully-electric car on sale at present. That is relative, of course, since the asking price of north of R642,000 is pretty lofty weighed against the average budget.