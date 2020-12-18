What to get your young petrolhead for Christmas

Is your child mad about motor cars? If you’ve noticed that junior is really into jalopies, here are a few gift ideas to put under the tree for young petrolheads:

LEGO TECHNIC JEEP WRANGLER

Apart from being a compelling reason not to walk around your home with bare feet, Lego is a perennially favourite pastime of children. For offspring that are fans of off-roading, what better way to make their Christmas dreams come true than with a Lego Technic model of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon?

Designed to emulate the iconic look, design and legendary off-road capabilities of the actual vehicle, this first-ever Lego model of a Jeep SUV is ready to face any epic play box adventure.

The 665-piece kit recreates the Wrangler’s high-performance 4x4 systems, rugged tyres, fold-down rear seats and classic seven-slot grille.

A button-operated front-steering system and powerful axle-articulation suspension allows the assembled model to be tested on obstacles everywhere. The eye-catching, yellow-and-black colour scheme is captivating in action or on display.

It’s priced at $49.99 (R730) and available from lego.com or Lego stores.

LEGO TECHNIC MCLAREN SENNA GTR

For youngsters more starry-eyed about sports cars, look no further than this recreation of McLaren’s ultimate track-taming supercar.