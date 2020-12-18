Features

MOTOR GIFTS

What to get your young petrolhead for Christmas

Lego versions of legendary cars and a Mercedes ride on

18 December 2020 - 16:44 By TimesLIVE
Lego Technic Wrangler promises many "offroading" adventures in the home.
Lego Technic Wrangler promises many "offroading" adventures in the home.
Image: supplied

Is your child mad about motor cars? If you’ve noticed that junior is really into jalopies, here are a few gift ideas to put under the tree for young petrolheads:

LEGO TECHNIC JEEP WRANGLER

Apart from being a compelling reason not to walk around your home with bare feet, Lego is a perennially favourite pastime of children. For offspring that are fans of off-roading, what better way to make their Christmas dreams come true than with a Lego Technic model of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon?

Designed to emulate the iconic look, design and legendary off-road capabilities of the actual vehicle, this first-ever Lego model of a Jeep SUV is ready to face any epic play box adventure.

The 665-piece kit recreates the Wrangler’s high-performance 4x4 systems, rugged tyres, fold-down rear seats and classic seven-slot grille.

A button-operated front-steering system and powerful axle-articulation suspension allows the assembled model to be tested on obstacles everywhere. The eye-catching, yellow-and-black colour scheme is captivating in action or on display.

It’s priced at $49.99 (R730) and available from lego.com or Lego stores.

 

LEGO TECHNIC MCLAREN SENNA GTR

For youngsters more starry-eyed about sports cars, look no further than this recreation of McLaren’s ultimate track-taming supercar.

The 830-piece McLaren Senna GTR model makes no compromises when it comes to engineering or style.
The 830-piece McLaren Senna GTR model makes no compromises when it comes to engineering or style.
Image: Supplied

Named after the late, great triple Formula One world champion Ayrton, the roadgoing McLaren Senna is the ultimate track car that’s still (just) road legal, but there’s a track-only GTR iteration of which only 75 are being built around the world.

Extreme to the core like its 588kW real-life counterpart, the new Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR provides the ultimate thrill for sports car lovers and motorsport fans looking for their next building challenge.

The 830-piece model makes no compromises when it comes to engineering or style. The model is the first McLaren supercar to be recreated in Lego Technic form and is designed to provide the ultimate building thrill for those aged 10 and above. It is priced at $49,99 (R730).

 

MERCEDES-BENZ X-CLASS RIDE ON

Young drivers aged 3-8 years can start their motoring journey with the Ride On Mercedes X-Class. They’ll love whizzing around on this fully functional electric car with a 12V rechargeable battery and remote control.

Children will love whizzing around on this fully functional electric car.
Children will love whizzing around on this fully functional electric car.
Image: Supplied

Like its life-size double cab counterpart it features a touchscreen entertainment centre, LED lights, and leather padded seats. Safety-conscious parents will be glad to know it has a safety harness too.

It’s available at www.chelino.co.za and priced at R8,600.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Motor-mad fans build life-sized Lego cars

Famous toy bricks can be used to build pretty much anything, including a drivable Bugatti
Motoring
1 year ago

'Fast and Furious' Dodge Charger roars into Legoland

Lego Technic kit has offered recreations of many popular models, the new Land Rover Defender being one of them. Now they have introduced what is sure ...
Motoring
7 months ago

Five things to know about Gran Turismo 7

Sony on Thursday night finally unveiled to the world its hotly-anticipated PS5. It also gave us a peek at some of the new titles that will debut on ...
Motoring
6 months ago

Most read

  1. One-off Lamborghini SC20 created for special customer New Models
  2. Benoni’s Formula K track offers thrilling racing experiences Features
  3. Which Premier League football team has the priciest car collection? Features
  4. Fuel price hike on the cards as oil experiences an upsurge news
  5. Honda recalling 1.79 million vehicles worldwide for safety issues news

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X