Electric vehicles become noisier to save lives

There has been a great improvement on the earlier drawbacks associated with electric vehicles (EVs).

Problems included low driving range, impractically long and slow charging and a lack of a network of high-speed charge points.

However, EVs are becoming more viable as the electric revolution catches on.

Range anxiety has lessened with EVs like the Jaguar I-Pace able to knock on 400km before needing a charge; advancement in battery technology can see up to 80% capacity charging within the hour; and you can now drive a pure EV to Durban or Limpopo and back without charging hassles.

There remain a few quirks to iron out, like the lack of sound which makes the successful integration of EVs into society at large a bit tricky, more so where pedestrians roam free.

Unlike conventional cars where the engine is easily heard, concerns that EVs are too quiet and put pedestrians at risk have resulted in a new EU law passed in 2019 stipulating that all new types of four-wheel electric vehicles must be fitted with a warning sound device known as Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) when reversing or travelling at speeds below 19km/h.

There is real peril I witnessed first-hand when driving the first batch of Toyota Prius hybrids to arrive in SA.

Townships are constantly teeming with pedestrians and the shock that registers among people after an EV creeps up to their heels is an experience that will linger long in their memories.

Fitting warning sounds to EVs is not entirely new. Some manufacturers, like Honda, pre-empted the move as far back as 2010 and fitted their EVs and Hybrid vehicles with warning toots and bells.

The options are vast and creative.

Other brands have recreated the sound of tyres moving over gravel as an alert sound and there’s also growing popularity for sounds that mimic conventional engine sounds.

BMW is preparing the future sound of its M Vision Next vehicle electric sports car. The Bavarian brand is synonymous with operatic-sounding high-performance engines and it wants to continue that tradition into the electric age.