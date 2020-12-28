Motoring winners and losers of 2020

Despite the coronavirus and our attempts to hide from it, 2020 turned out to be quite a busy automotive year.

While our TimesLIVE team of motoring journalists Zoomed through many a car launch during the hard lockdown, virtual events eventually gave way to the real thing again, motor dealers were allowed to open their doors, and we are back to the business of driving all the latest road machines.

Some of 2020’s cars were a delight, and others not so much. Here is our shortlist of winners and losers.

Winners

Porsche 911 Turbo S - The all-season sports car just keeps getting better at covering the dichotomy of everyday comfort and tar-scorching performance. The car now blitzes to 100 in just 2.7 seconds, and yet, as playful as it is, it’s also polished. It’s always fast, but set to its normal driving mode the Turbo S has a plush ride and commuting-friendly comfort.