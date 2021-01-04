Features

WATCH | Taking out 2020 anger on scrap cars in the Rage Yard

Destruction therapy allows customers to work out their fury by destroying inanimate objects

04 January 2021 - 13:26 By TimesLIVE
The destruction party allows participants to drive a 56 tonne tank over a scrap car.
The destruction party allows participants to drive a 56 tonne tank over a scrap car.
Image: Supplied

Last year was pretty lousy for most people, and a British company has come up with a unique way to help release all the anger built up in 2020: destroying scrap cars in a Rage Yard.

The Rage Yard experience offered by scrapcarcomparison.co.uk is based on the theory of destruction therapy, which involves working out your rage by destroying inanimate objects.

The first part of the therapy will involve shooting the cars with shotguns. Think of something that wound you up in 2020 (Cancelled holiday? Closed beaches? Failed pineapple beer?) take aim, and blast those grievances to pieces.

The second half involves one member of the party feeling the awesome power of driving a 56 tonne Chieftain battle tank (as seen in Fast and Furious 6) over an old scrap car – the perfect way to literally squash and destroy all your 2020 anger.

Unfortunately, this experience is only located in the UK.

