Features

ROAD SAFETY

Texting while driving can be more dangerous than being drunk

Distracted drivers are eight times more likely to have a crash

05 January 2021 - 14:46 By TimesLIVE
Drivers generally understand that driving drunk is a serious risk, but don't feel the same way about distracted driving, which has proven to be more dangerous.
Drivers generally understand that driving drunk is a serious risk, but don't feel the same way about distracted driving, which has proven to be more dangerous.
Image: Supplied

Nine out of 10 drivers admit to checking for messages while driving, even though this makes them 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash. Ultimately, 94% of crashes are preventable.

So says Eugene Herbert, MD of the MasterDrive driver-training company, who believes that distracted driving is posing just as large or possibly a greater challenge than drunken driving.

“While many drivers will not drink and drive, often the same cannot be said about driving with one’s phone in one's hand. Whether it is a lack of understanding or appreciation of the danger, each driver needs to make an effort to reduce the prevalence of distracted driving,” says Herbert.

When you multitask by using your phone while driving it is impossible for your brain to safely respond to road hazards.
Eugene Herbert, MasterDrive

He notes that the seriousness of distracted driving can be better understood by looking at statistics from recent studies.

“If compared to drunk driving, the Transport Research Laboratory in the UK says writing a text message slows reaction times by 35%, whereas the reaction time of a driver whose blood alcohol concentration is at the legal limit is slowed by 12%. Those who had taken cannabis were 21% lower.

“Thus distracted drivers are eight times more likely to have a crash, whereas drunk drivers are only four times more likely. This does not minimise the danger of drunk driving but emphasises how dangerous distracted driving really is.”

Additionally, using one’s phone while driving requires the brain to multitask, he says.

The research found that drivers who sent or read text messages were more prone to drift out of their lane, with steering control by texting drivers 91% poorer than that of drivers devoting their full concentration to the road.

“The brain handles tasks sequentially, but when you multitask by using your phone while driving it is impossible for your brain to adequately refocus on driving quickly enough and therefore safely respond to road hazards.”

MORE:

Death toll in farmworkers' truck crash climbs to three

The death toll in a truck accident that occurred near Worcester in the Western Cape has increased to three.
News
3 hours ago

Eight die in head-on crash as holiday traffic spikes on major routes

Traffic volumes were expected to increase substantially on Sunday as holidaymakers return home – having to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, delays due ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | How safe are new cars sold in SA really?

Global NCAP and the Automobile Association of SA released the fourth round of #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test results on Thursday.
Motoring
1 month ago

Reducing blood alcohol limits to zero won't improve road safety, says AA

Proposed amendments to the National Road Traffic Act to reduce the legal blood alcohol limits for drivers to zero will criminalise innocent ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all ... news
  2. Midrand built machines take pole and second spots at 2021 Dakar prologue Motorsport
  3. Fikile Mbalula extends driver's licence grace period to August 2021 news
  4. US imposes $30m penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls news
  5. Five top motoring innovations of 2020 Features

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X