These are Mzanzi’s 10 most loved hatchbacks

Hatchbacks are SA’s most sought-after body type, but which used hatch is most loved in this country? An analysis of the 2020 AutoTrader search data reveals all.

The hatch that South Africans most want is the Volkswagen Polo. This can be ascertained by an analysis of AutoTrader search data for the 2020 calendar year. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in SA. As such, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country.

The hatchback segment is by far the most active within the used car market in SA. According to AutoTrader’s latest annual Car Industry Report, which covers the period July 2019 to June 2020, hatches accounted for 31% of all used cars sold — making it the most sold body type. (The second and third most sold body types went to sport utility vehicles — commonly known as SUVs — and sedans, which contributed 27% and 17% of the total cars sold respectively.)

The same report reveals that the Polo is also the most sold used hatchback, followed by the Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Ford Fiesta in second and third positions respectively.

Somewhat surprisingly, there are two glaring differences between that sales data and 2020s search data.