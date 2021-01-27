INTERVIEW | Audi design boss Marc Lichte talks about the E-Tron GT

Audi design boss Marc Lichte was quoted describing the 2018 E-Tron GT concept showpiece as the most beautiful car he had ever drawn.

This year the model is set to be revealed in production form, with its global premiere scheduled for February.

In this interview Lichte details the significance of the model in the overall brand strategy, as it continues to foray into the full-electric vehicle space.

Is the presentation of such a model still exciting even after seven years of being the brand’s head of design?

The world premiere is a magic moment. That applies to the entire Audi design team as well as to me personally. The presentation of a new car is the culmination of a development process that usually takes four years. It is a long road that involves a great deal of work, many discussions, and difficult decisions at times. However, in the end, we are all proud to present the result of our joint efforts.

What distinguishes the design of the car?

Good design is achieved when a product is aesthetic and functional at the same time, and when it becomes part of a seamless overall experience. The foundation for aesthetics lies in the proportions: short overhangs and a long wheelbase combined with a lean cabin on a powerful body. The E-Tron GT features all of the above.

Would it be presumptuous to refer to this car as the new design icon from Audi?

Yes, without a doubt. After all, you cannot create a design icon on the drawing board. A car must acquire this reputation on the road — in an overstimulated environment that creates the will to strive for orientation. True design icons have something that is unmistakably clear: for example, it takes only three lines to characterise a VW Beetle or a Porsche 911. They stand for a clear attitude.