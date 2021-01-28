Features

New 2021 Mazda CX-30 arrives in SA

28 January 2021 - 11:40 By Motoring Reporter
The Mazda CX-30 is now available in SA. Pricing starts at R469,000.
Image: Supplied

Nearly two years after its international debut Mazda's sporty CX-30 compact SUV has finally arrived on the local motoring scene. With its sleek coupe-inspired silhouette this attractive newcomer fills the gap between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the Mazda model line-up.

From launch Mazda will be offering the CX-30 in three different model derivatives: Active, Dynamic and flagship Individual. All are powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine that produces 121kW at 6,000rpm and 213Nm worth or torque at 4,000rpm. Drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

All CX-30 models come standard with an 8.8-inch infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied

Intent on offering customers maximum bang for their hard-earned buck, Mazda has packed the CX-30 with a generous amount of standard features. Indeed, peruse the spec sheet and you'll notice that even the entry-level Active model comes fitted with niceties such as LED headlamps with auto-levelling, seven airbags, a head-up display (HUD) and an 8.8-inch infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Active and Dynamic models feature dark grey cloth seat trim with black and navy blue accents on the dashboard. Greige cloth seat trim is optional on the Dynamic. The range-topping Individual sports luxurious black perforated leather seats as well as black and brown dashboard accents. On the exterior side of things Mazda is offering the CX-30 in nine different shades of paint. Active and Dynamic models ride on 16-inch grey metallic alloy wheels while the Individual receives 18-inch alloy wheels finished in silver metallic.

All models are powered by a 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G engine producing 121kW and 213Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied

Now available in dealerships pricing for the 2021 Mazda CX-30 range is as follows:

2.0 Active 6AT: R469,000

2.0 Dynamic 6AT: R499,000

2.0 Individual 6AT: R540,000

All models come standard with a three-year/unlimited kilometre service plan, three-year factory warranty and three-year roadside assistance plan.

