New 2021 Mazda CX-30 arrives in SA

Nearly two years after its international debut Mazda's sporty CX-30 compact SUV has finally arrived on the local motoring scene. With its sleek coupe-inspired silhouette this attractive newcomer fills the gap between the CX-3 and CX-5 in the Mazda model line-up.

From launch Mazda will be offering the CX-30 in three different model derivatives: Active, Dynamic and flagship Individual. All are powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine that produces 121kW at 6,000rpm and 213Nm worth or torque at 4,000rpm. Drive is sent exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.