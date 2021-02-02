Latest Tracker data reveals where and when you're most likely to be hijacked

Further hijacking hotspots include Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, Motherwell in the Eastern Cape, Rustenburg in the North West, Dennilton in Limpopo and Bloemfontein in the Free State. Further theft hotspots include Emalahleni in Mpumalanga, Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape, Rustenburg in the North West, Polokwane in Limpopo, Bloemfontein in the Free State and Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Tracker’s efforts to combat vehicle crime resulted in 2,949 vehicle recoveries, 397 arrests and 13 firearms recovered for the six-month period.

“The decrease in vehicle crime could be attributed to fewer vehicles on the road compared to the previous year, as South Africans continue to restrict their movements to help prevent the spread of Covid-19,” says Ron Knott-Craig, executive: operational services at Tracker SA.

“However, it is important that we don’t become complacent. While driving, be vigilant about your surroundings. Be alert and on the lookout for suspicious persons or vehicles. Avoid distractions such as talking on your mobile phone. Also, always try to park your vehicle in a properly secured parking area, and make sure the doors are properly locked before leaving it,” Knott-Craig concludes.