WATCH | Short film celebrates sale of one millionth Range Rover Sport

08 February 2021 - 09:27 By Motoring Staff

Land Rover is celebrating the one millionth sale of its Range Rover Sport. Sold in December 2020, the occasion is being marked with a commemorative film highlighting some of the famous landmarks this SUV has encountered over its 15 years in production.

These include setting a record up the Pikes Peak Hill Climb course in the US, achieving the fastest recorded crossing of the Empty Quarter desert in Saudi Arabia and driving up the 999 steps to renowned landmark Heaven’s Gate in China. 

Now in its second-generation the Range Rover Sport offering was recently refreshed with the introduction of new Ingenium six-cylinder diesel engines, special edition models and the firm's innovative P400e PHEV power train.

