Features

Munster Motor Museum is a hidden gem in KZN

You’ll find finely preserved collectables from motoring’s past

18 February 2021 - 10:27 By Denis Droppa
Classic cars and motorcycles in the Munster Motor Museum. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Classic cars and motorcycles in the Munster Motor Museum. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

Next time you’re on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, pop in for a visit to the Munster Motor Museum. Located in the peaceful coastal village of Munster between Margate and Port Edward, the museum houses a small but eclectic collection of classic cars and motorcycles.

On the floor you’ll find finely preserved collectables from motoring’s past — some dating to the 1920s — with a large display of automotive memorabilia. Classic cars and motorcycles are restored to former glory in an on-site workshop, and the museum has a library with an extensive collection of automotive books and magazines.

Also on display is a variety of power plants, including two- and four-stroke motors and steam engines.

Museum owner Rod Kinsey, a lifelong petrolhead, racing driver and wheeler and dealer of cars, periodically rotates the collection, and on the day I visited, the shiny fare included a Lotus Elan, Fiat 500, an MG, a rare Fordson panel van (possibly the only one in the country) and assorted Rileys.

The classic two-wheelers in the museum wore badges such as BSA, AJS, Douglas and Lambretta.

Rod, the cousin of late motoring journalist Malcolm Kinsey of Kinsey Parts Pricing Report fame, opened the museum in 2018 to share his love of classic motoring with the public.

A plaque proudly notes that the guest speaker at the museum’s opening was Rory Byrne, Ferrari’s Formula One chief designer back when the red team was still winning world championships.

Entry is R50 for adults, R30 for pensioners and teenagers, and R20 for children under 13 years in season, and respectively R30, R20 and R10 out of season.

Located in a tranquil ocean-side paradise, the Munster Motor Museum is a pleasant distraction for dedicated motor-heads and casual observers alike.

More information at classiccarsmotorcycles.co.za.

CONSUMER WATCH | Audi A5 owner awaiting repair of non-starting car

My Audi A5 2.0 TDI broke down on January 5 2021, close to Beaufort West, where it lost power while on the N1.
Motoring
1 day ago

How McLaren aims to shape supercars in the electric era

There's nothing quite like the roar of a revving McLaren engine to set a petrolhead's pulse pounding, or the full-throated scream as it tears across ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Diego Maradona's rare Porsche 964 is going up for auction

Of the sporting greats of the late 20th century, only a handful have earned legendary status worldwide and adulation beyond the racetrack, the court ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Motorists can expect another sharp fuel price hike in March, says AA news
  3. REVIEW | BMW 330is Edition reminds us why the G20 3-Series is such a hit Reviews
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 Audi A4 seems to be running on borrowed time Reviews
  5. Porsche finally reveals its new 911 GT3 New Models

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X