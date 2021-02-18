Munster Motor Museum is a hidden gem in KZN

Next time you’re on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, pop in for a visit to the Munster Motor Museum. Located in the peaceful coastal village of Munster between Margate and Port Edward, the museum houses a small but eclectic collection of classic cars and motorcycles.

On the floor you’ll find finely preserved collectables from motoring’s past — some dating to the 1920s — with a large display of automotive memorabilia. Classic cars and motorcycles are restored to former glory in an on-site workshop, and the museum has a library with an extensive collection of automotive books and magazines.

Also on display is a variety of power plants, including two- and four-stroke motors and steam engines.

Museum owner Rod Kinsey, a lifelong petrolhead, racing driver and wheeler and dealer of cars, periodically rotates the collection, and on the day I visited, the shiny fare included a Lotus Elan, Fiat 500, an MG, a rare Fordson panel van (possibly the only one in the country) and assorted Rileys.

The classic two-wheelers in the museum wore badges such as BSA, AJS, Douglas and Lambretta.

Rod, the cousin of late motoring journalist Malcolm Kinsey of Kinsey Parts Pricing Report fame, opened the museum in 2018 to share his love of classic motoring with the public.

A plaque proudly notes that the guest speaker at the museum’s opening was Rory Byrne, Ferrari’s Formula One chief designer back when the red team was still winning world championships.

Entry is R50 for adults, R30 for pensioners and teenagers, and R20 for children under 13 years in season, and respectively R30, R20 and R10 out of season.

Located in a tranquil ocean-side paradise, the Munster Motor Museum is a pleasant distraction for dedicated motor-heads and casual observers alike.

More information at classiccarsmotorcycles.co.za.