Latest AutoTrader Car Industry Report reveals interesting market trends

BMW is the most searched for car brand in SA, the Toyota Hilux is the most desired car model and online vehicle searches have grown by an impressive 54.1%. These are just some of the interesting findings contained within the latest biannual AutoTrader Car Industry Report, titled #ReBound.

The report covers the July 2020 to December 2020 period, and it includes interesting data that is valuable to the used and new car market in SA.

According to George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, 2020 saw an unprecedented interruption to the local automotive industry.

“2020 will be a year that will go down in history. Lockdown was the catalyst that is driving and — in many ways — forcing an accelerated change in the automotive industry. What would have taken years suddenly started happening sooner. We have seen a compression of the innovation curve in the SA automotive industry (as a result of Covid pressures and uncertainty). It is like we are being fast-forwarded. New automotive technologies, business models and thinking should begin to emerge in 2021,” he predicts.