Compared to other countries SA fares well with regard to vehicle crime

South Africans often perceive our country as experiencing high levels of crime, especially when compared to other countries.

This was demonstrated by the Numbeo.com Crime Index by City 2021 survey when citizens ranked six SA cities among the global top 20 most dangerous cities. The respondents perceived the overall level of crime in Pretoria, Durban and Johannesburg as being very high.

However, when it comes to vehicle theft, including hijackings, SA fares well when compared to developed countries.

Based on statistics aggregated by Australia’s National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council from in-country police and crime reports*, at 109, SA has one of the lowest rates of vehicle theft per 100,000 population.