CAR CLINIC | How to solve unwanted stalling

Of all the tricks a car can play to annoy its owner, the infuriating habit of stalling is one of the worst. It is only surpassed by a perverse refusal to start in the morning when it knows you are in a hurry.

Hard as it is to remain dispassionate when this happens, there will often be clues about the underlying problem(s).

Incidentally, I should mention a diesel engine is far less prone to stalling, once it gets going, than a petrol engine. This is not surprising if one realises electrical problems are directly or indirectly responsible for more than half the misfiring events in a petrol engine. A diesel engine is largely independent of electrics for getting the fuel/air mixture to ignite.

The most common scenario is that the engine stalls only when cold. Since a cold engine requires a richer than normal fuel/air mixture to run smoothly, anything that upsets the cold enrichment system can result in misfiring, At idling, misfiring can easily cause stalling because the engine doesn’t have the rotational momentum to keep it running as at higher engine speeds.

The cold enrichment routine is regulated by the engine control unit (ECU) which can vary the duration of the injection pulses.