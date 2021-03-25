How Nhlanhla Mazibuko plans to plug into the EV scene with his electric bakkie

What does a man who has plans to build his own vehicle brand look like? Might he be a flamboyant, maverick character of an Enzo Ferrari? Or the confident cool-headedness of a Christian von Koenigsegg? How about an eccentric IT geek such as Elon Musk?

Nhlanhla Mazibuko has commonality with the latter doyen in that both are sons of this soil and both understand what voltage does.

He is a regular guy born and bred in Evaton, a township next to Vereeniging. He burst on the scene via social media after the digital designs of his concept electric bakkie were shown in a virtual presentation at the e-Mobility Congress of SA early in March. We tracked him down and spoke to him.

What’s in a name?

What lit up social media was the prospect of the rise of a black Elon Musk, and the name he has chosen for his company that will adorn the grille of his M1B EV concept range.

“I wanted to use the Edison name,” says Mazibuko, “which would have been a nice play on the naming strategy of using the name of the man credited with inventing electricity, but we discovered potential legal problems because there is an Edison company in the US that produces electric motors. But looking at brands such as Porsche, Ferrari and others which are surnames of their founders, I decided to use my own surname, Mazibuko,” says the young environmentalist.

The inspiration

A firm believer in sustainable energy, he says the idea to build an electric car was driven by the realization that Europe’s steady but sure move towards fully electric cars would have a detrimental effect on jobs availability in the local vehicle manufacturing sector.

Mazibuko, who runs a small digital printing establishment on the outskirts of the Vaal region, says he studied civil engineering, which introduced him to mechanical and electrical engineering, but he didn’t finish the course due to financial difficulties.