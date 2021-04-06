Features

Check out Kevin Hart’s new R12m ride

06 April 2021 - 12:29 By Motoring Staff

The internet has been shook over Kevin Hart's totally #awesome new 1959 Chevrolet Corvette restomod. The 41-year-old American comedian purchased this #ballin new ride at a Barrett-Jackson auction held in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of March for a whopping $825,000 (roughly R12m).

We were very excited to host Kevin Hart and the The Plastic Cup Boyz at our 2021 Scottsdale Auction! He went home with...

Posted by Barrett-Jackson on Monday, March 29, 2021

Rolling on a set of bespoke EVOD wheels shod with whitewall tyres, this one of a kind 'Vette sports a LT1 6.2-litre V8 engine muscling out a claimed 343kW and 630Nm worth of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 4L75E four-speed automatic transmission. Other mechanical highlights include Art Morrison C7 independent front suspension with fully adjustable ride height and Strange coilovers.

Enhancing the style vibes is a sick (in the hip-hop sense of the word) interior that features Dakota Digital gauges, LED lighting plus a modern stereo made to look like the original 1959 Wonder Bar model with Bluetooth, a JL amplifier, subwoofer and focal speakers.

Cool Kevin will most likely drive this beast topless as much as he can but in bad weather he can pop that custom Chocolate Brown Stayfast top to keep the rain (and paparazzi) at bay. Now this is one comedian's car we'd love to to go and get coffee in. How about you?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Old BMW 135i vs new BMW M135i xDrive

Join Francisco and Richard Nwamba as they visit Red Star Raceway to find out which is quicker: a 2015 RWD six-cylinder BMW 135i or a 2021 ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

How Nhlanhla Mazibuko plans to plug into the EV scene with his electric bakkie

Owner of a digital printing business lights up social media with the prospect of the rise of a black Elon Musk
Motoring
1 week ago

New vs used | Which double cab is best double cab in 2021?

Double cabs are in demand like never before – but should you buy one new or used? And what can you expect to pay? The latest Bi-annual AutoTrader Car ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 Polo Vivo benefits from a touch of Mswenko attitude Reviews
  2. These were SA’s best-selling cars in March news
  3. New vs used | Which double cab is best double cab in 2021? Features
  4. REVIEW | The Porsche GT2 RS is the fastest supercar we've ever tested Reviews
  5. Traffic cops will soon wear body cameras to help thwart bribes news

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X