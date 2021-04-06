Check out Kevin Hart’s new R12m ride
The internet has been shook over Kevin Hart's totally #awesome new 1959 Chevrolet Corvette restomod. The 41-year-old American comedian purchased this #ballin new ride at a Barrett-Jackson auction held in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of March for a whopping $825,000 (roughly R12m).
We were very excited to host Kevin Hart and the The Plastic Cup Boyz at our 2021 Scottsdale Auction! He went home with...Posted by Barrett-Jackson on Monday, March 29, 2021
Rolling on a set of bespoke EVOD wheels shod with whitewall tyres, this one of a kind 'Vette sports a LT1 6.2-litre V8 engine muscling out a claimed 343kW and 630Nm worth of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 4L75E four-speed automatic transmission. Other mechanical highlights include Art Morrison C7 independent front suspension with fully adjustable ride height and Strange coilovers.
Enhancing the style vibes is a sick (in the hip-hop sense of the word) interior that features Dakota Digital gauges, LED lighting plus a modern stereo made to look like the original 1959 Wonder Bar model with Bluetooth, a JL amplifier, subwoofer and focal speakers.
Cool Kevin will most likely drive this beast topless as much as he can but in bad weather he can pop that custom Chocolate Brown Stayfast top to keep the rain (and paparazzi) at bay. Now this is one comedian's car we'd love to to go and get coffee in. How about you?