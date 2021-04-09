Coming soon: more pint-sized SUVs to please your pocket

In its first full month on sale, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser shot to the top of SA’s compact SUV market.

With 977 sales in March, it was Toyota’s top-selling passenger car and underlined the consumer appetite for affordable crossover vehicles, which have exploded in popularity in recent years.

A rebadged version of Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza, which was launched just a couple of months earlier, the Urban Cruiser is the latest entrant to a segment that has customers flocking to it because of the keen pricing and perceived practicality of compact cars that are about 4m long and have raised ride heights. With a starting price of well under R300,000, the Urban Cruiser has been a magnet to cash-strapped buyers.

The rise in popularity of budget SUVs has been mostly at the expense of once-popular midsized sedans and hatchbacks, including the VW Jetta and Ford Focus which were both discontinued in recent years due to dwindling sales.

Despite their compact proportions, modern pocket-sized SUVs offer good practicality with decent space, eye-catching designs, and a host of features including the latest infotainment systems and smartphone-pairing capabilities.

The Ford EcoSport launched in 2013 was an early trailblazer in the budget SUV segment and the Fiesta-based crossover has ruled the roost with more than 60,000 sales to date.

More recently a spate of newcomers including the VW T-Cross, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, Hyundai Venue, Haval H1 and several others have arrived to capitalise on the consumer appetite for compact crossovers.