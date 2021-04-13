Features

Three new Ford accessories every Ranger owner should consider

13 April 2021 - 16:54 By Motoring Reporter
A Ranger Raptor-style grille can now be bolted on to all Ranger XL, XLS and XLT derivatives.
A Ranger Raptor-style grille can now be bolted on to all Ranger XL, XLS and XLT derivatives.
Image: Supplied

From the shores of Tableview to the pool halls of Benoni, South Africans love personalising their Ranger bakkies. Indeed, this capable allrounder and Hilux rival has certainly become something of an automotive blank canvas upon which creative owners can openly express their personalities to other road users.

Wise to this fact Ford SA, has just released three new accessories designed to give your Ranger even more of a visual and functional edge. 

1: Ranger Raptor-style grille

Owners of the new Ranger XL, XLS and XLT derivatives are now able to loom even larger in the rearview mirrors of other motorists with this extra-purposeful Raptor-style radiator grille. Unlike cheap imitation grilles that can negatively affect performance and cooling, this one will keep your Ranger running like the well-oiled machine it is. Priced at R4,312, this good looking grille can be installed in roughly 30 minutes at any Ford dealer.

With the new power roller shutter, keeping your cargo safe has never been easier.
With the new power roller shutter, keeping your cargo safe has never been easier.
Image: Supplied

2: Power Roller Shutter

The manual roller shutter option currently available on the Ranger Wildtrak has been upgraded to a power roller shutter at no additional cost. Exclusive to the Wildtrak model, this savvy piece of engineering allows customers to electronically open or close the protective shutter over the load box, thereby providing a convenient method to securely stow cargo away from prying eyes. Pricing for the power roller shutter is R20,090. 

The Faraday Pouch keeps your key safe from criminal scanners.
The Faraday Pouch keeps your key safe from criminal scanners.
Image: Supplied

3: Faraday Pouch

Contrary to popular belief this accessory has nothing to do with a certain taxi association. Instead the Faraday Pouch is a clever "anti-scan" wallet that provides customers with a cost-effective and convenient solution for preventing keyless car theft.

How does it work?

Numerous layers of metallic lining woven inside the pouch keep your key-fob safe from opportunistic thieves looking to "clone"it through the use of sophisticated long-range scanning equipment. Ford recommends  your key be placed inside this slim and lightweight pouch as soon as you get of out the vehicle and the doors are locked. This unique accessory will set you back R260 and is available from your local dealer.

Suzuki Swift gets a facelift and more features

The popular small hatch has a fresher look, vibey new colours and improved safety
Motoring
2 hours ago

POLL | How many South Africans will buy their next car online?

More and more people are shopping online. In 2020, the number of global e-commerce users increased by 9.5% year-on-year (YoY), growing to more than ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

F1 changes Imola schedule to avoid clash with royal funeral

Formula One will shift practice and qualifying for this weekend's second race of the season at Imola in Italy to avoid having cars on track during ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Top ten fuel sippers news
  2. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news
  3. Easter road statistics don’t add up, says AA news
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 Audi Q7 is as close to SUV perfection as one can get Reviews
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Say hello to our new Toyota Corolla Hatch Reviews

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X