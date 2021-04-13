Three new Ford accessories every Ranger owner should consider
From the shores of Tableview to the pool halls of Benoni, South Africans love personalising their Ranger bakkies. Indeed, this capable allrounder and Hilux rival has certainly become something of an automotive blank canvas upon which creative owners can openly express their personalities to other road users.
Wise to this fact Ford SA, has just released three new accessories designed to give your Ranger even more of a visual and functional edge.
1: Ranger Raptor-style grille
Owners of the new Ranger XL, XLS and XLT derivatives are now able to loom even larger in the rearview mirrors of other motorists with this extra-purposeful Raptor-style radiator grille. Unlike cheap imitation grilles that can negatively affect performance and cooling, this one will keep your Ranger running like the well-oiled machine it is. Priced at R4,312, this good looking grille can be installed in roughly 30 minutes at any Ford dealer.
2: Power Roller Shutter
The manual roller shutter option currently available on the Ranger Wildtrak has been upgraded to a power roller shutter at no additional cost. Exclusive to the Wildtrak model, this savvy piece of engineering allows customers to electronically open or close the protective shutter over the load box, thereby providing a convenient method to securely stow cargo away from prying eyes. Pricing for the power roller shutter is R20,090.
3: Faraday Pouch
Contrary to popular belief this accessory has nothing to do with a certain taxi association. Instead the Faraday Pouch is a clever "anti-scan" wallet that provides customers with a cost-effective and convenient solution for preventing keyless car theft.
How does it work?
Numerous layers of metallic lining woven inside the pouch keep your key-fob safe from opportunistic thieves looking to "clone"it through the use of sophisticated long-range scanning equipment. Ford recommends your key be placed inside this slim and lightweight pouch as soon as you get of out the vehicle and the doors are locked. This unique accessory will set you back R260 and is available from your local dealer.