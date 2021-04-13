Three new Ford accessories every Ranger owner should consider

From the shores of Tableview to the pool halls of Benoni, South Africans love personalising their Ranger bakkies. Indeed, this capable allrounder and Hilux rival has certainly become something of an automotive blank canvas upon which creative owners can openly express their personalities to other road users.

Wise to this fact Ford SA, has just released three new accessories designed to give your Ranger even more of a visual and functional edge.

1: Ranger Raptor-style grille

Owners of the new Ranger XL, XLS and XLT derivatives are now able to loom even larger in the rearview mirrors of other motorists with this extra-purposeful Raptor-style radiator grille. Unlike cheap imitation grilles that can negatively affect performance and cooling, this one will keep your Ranger running like the well-oiled machine it is. Priced at R4,312, this good looking grille can be installed in roughly 30 minutes at any Ford dealer.