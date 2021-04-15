Getting stuck into the world of vehicle wrapping with Paul Maleke

Undoubtedly there is only so much to the art of vehicle wrapping, correct? It’s not rocket science and it’s certainly not new.

But Paul Maleke has a real liking for the craft, and is in the middle of a move from Gleneagles in the south of Johannesburg to larger premises in Alberton in a building that faces a major highway with the words Luxurious Wrap emblazoned for passing motorists to see.

I caught up with the 42-year-old at a glitzy opening launch event of his new workshop that was attended by SA celebrities who mingled around a pink wrapped Ford Mustang, a matt yellow Lamborghini Urus and a green Bentley Continental GT.

“Many people viewed wrapping as a costly exercise that is exclusive to the elite. I saw an opportunity to make money catering to the lower end of the market, and this irked some of the established players who accused me of ruining the industry,” says the entrepreneur who grew up in Soweto.

He started his business in 2014 and has been to the US, Dubai and other places known for their love of wrapping to gain a better understanding of the industry.

I ask him if there’s a large demand for car wrapping.

“Of course there is, and it’s fuelled by a new generation of young and highly connected drivers who are motivated by new age flamboyance reflected through social media portals such as Instagram,” explains Maleke.

“It’s a form of character expression for them. Take the pink Mustang for instance. It was done for a client who was due to make her TV debut through a reality show and she needed her car to really ‘pop up’ on screen and match her personality.”