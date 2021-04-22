How to buy an affordable and reliable premium sedan in 2021

Do not believe what you see on Instagram.

I assure you, we members of the motoring media establishment are not oblivious to the realities of personal transportation in 2021, even if those hashtag-peppered, filter-saturated images of shiny metal might create another impression.

A major banking firm this year said that the average amount it finances for new vehicle purchases is R358,390. The figure in 2020 was R327,723.

Let us do some simple mathematics. That is a repayment of R7,460 over 60 months, with a 9% interest rate, no balloon payment or deposit. A dear sum, even before you consider essential extras like insurance, a tracking device, as well as general maintenance and the cost of fuel, an expense that just keeps going up.

At this point allow me to steer you in the direction of the pre-owned market. Indeed, depreciation is a factor that helps used car buyers score.

Now, unless you know full well what you are jumping into, we are not for a moment suggesting you take the plunge on that 2006 BMW M6 coupé going for the same price as a new Opel Corsa 1.2 N, as your daily driver.

Acquisitions of that ilk operate by a different set of variables and could end up in financial ruin if not approached prudently.

This discussion relates to more sensible pursuits. Can you enjoy a premium used car that is both affordable and reliable? Yes, you really can, with a bit of homework and some careful shopping.

And my proof of that is exhibit A, as in the Audi A4 featured here. A 2016 model with just over 73,000km on the odometer fetched for the sum of R249,950. The same price as a new Volkswagen Polo 1.4 Trendline sedan (R249,200). And it happens to be mine.