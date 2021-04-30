Features

Just how badly do electric vehicles depreciate in SA?

30 April 2021 - 15:49 By Motoring Reporter
The Mini Cooper SE is an EV that has showed the least amount of depreciation in SA.
The Mini Cooper SE is an EV that has showed the least amount of depreciation in SA.
Image: Supplied

Prices of pre-owned electric vehicles (EVs) on AutoTrader show some models losing significant value in the first twelve months after registration. Though this might be bad news for those who bought new, it does give a handful of shrewd buyers the opportunity to buy EVs at much reduced prices. Unfortunately, even in the pre-owned market, EVs are still priced well beyond the average motorist’s car budget.

Only four EV model ranges are available new in SA: the MINI Cooper SE, BMW i3, Jaguar I-PACE and Porsche Taycan. The Nissan LEAF is no longer available, since Nissan SA decided not to import the second-generation model. Used examples of the first-generation Nissan LEAF are hard to come by.

Because EVs sell in low volumes in SA, pre-owned price trends are slow to emerge. Yet it is possible to take a glimpse into the future of how these cars might trade.

When comparing the prices of new EVs to those in AutoTrader’s large pre-owned inventory, the BMW i3 and Mini SE display the least depreciation (see table). This is in line with used car price trends in petrol and diesel cars, where new small hatchbacks tend to maintain a bigger percentage of their value, compared with large luxury sedans and premium SUVs.

Used and new EVs prices from January 2020 to March 2021.
Used and new EVs prices from January 2020 to March 2021.
Image: AutoTrader

This is certainly true for the Jaguar I-Pace. Where the entry-level I-Pace now sells for R2m, a 2020 model can be had for as little (relatively speaking) as R1.2m.

“A prospective owner of a new BMW i3 might find that its price isn’t too far from the price of a pre-owned I-Pace,” says George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO. “Both are brilliant cars, but some drivers will welcome the more ample interior space of the Jaguar.”

Porsches are known for strong value retention, but there are still savings to be had. A Porsche Taycan Turbo S or Porsche Taycan Turbo can be bought for about R100,000 less than the price of a new example. This might not appear significant, but the sticker price does not take optional extras, easily worth between R250,000 and R500,000, into account. Much of that value is often transferred to the second owner at little cost.

The strong demand for pre-owned BMW i3 and MINI Cooper SE cars — coupled with good value retention — could continue for a number of years, since most EVs coming to SA in the next two years will be expensive, premium products. EVs such as these in the range of R600,000 to R900,000 are therefore likely to escape the significant loss of value that affects those in the R2m-plus club.

MORE

Just how important is affordability to EV buyers in SA?

Countries worldwide are racing to cut their greenhouse-gas emissions ahead of the COP26 climate change summit in November this year, with the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

How to buy an affordable and reliable premium sedan in 2021

Do not believe what you see on Instagram. I assure you, we members of the motoring media establishment are not oblivious to the realities of personal ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Yes, the colour of your car affects your insurance premium

Less visible cars have a higher chance of being in an accident, says insurance company
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Haval Jolion is the best Chinese offering yet First Drives
  2. Volkswagen delays local launch of new Golf 8 GTI New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Safety concerns take the shine off new 2021 Suzuki Swift First Drives
  4. REVIEW | Opel returns to form with the 2021 Corsa Elegance 1.2T Reviews
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes GLA 200d only pretends to be rugged Reviews

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X