How the Pothole Patrol is patching up Joburg's crumbling road network

The misfortune of whacking a pothole is one that most South Africans know all too well. That violent and unexpected thud followed by agonising over the prospect of rim, tyre and suspension repair bills.

This week we tagged along on an outing with the Pothole Patrol, an initiative undertaken by insurers Discovery and Dialdirect, aiming to help the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) in its mandates to maintain the highways and byways of the city.

Project manager Andile Ndabula of Jetpatcher, service provider tasked with the contract, talked (and gave an impressive demonstration) of a day in the life of the team.

“It takes about 10 minutes to patch a pothole and the unit aims to attend to as many as 100 in a daily shift,” he says.

Depending on who you ask, there are more than 48,000 such road failures (the term includes imperfections beyond potholes) in the city. Pothole Patrol is a two-year campaign.

The programme was first launched by Dialdirect 10 years ago. The official re-launch happened at an event in Lenasia last week, which Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo attended.

“It is important to note that due to the vast expanse of the city’s road infrastructure and the backlog created over time through various reasons, including an increase in road traffic and worsening weather conditions, it may take time for a logged pothole to be repaired,” said Makhubo.

Pothole Patrol plans to alleviate this backlog.

Witnessing the process out in the field proved fascinating. It begins by taking a high-pressure, industrial-grade hose to the pothole, to clear out dust and debris.