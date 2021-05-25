10 great used hatchbacks for under R300,000

Hatchbacks represent the best value out of any body type in SA. But, assuming you have a budget of R300k, which specific variants represent your best buys? The answer to this question depends on two factors: are you shopping based on price or popularity?

If it is price, the Renault Kwid 1.0 Dynamique is undoubtedly top of the hatchback pops. With an average price of R122,004, an average mileage of 28,884km and an average year of registration of 2019, it is hard – if not impossible – to beat. Although having said that, one should not turn a blind eye to its less than impressive Global NCAP safety rating.

On the other hand, if the concept of owning a particularly popular car holds weight, a Volkswagen Polo Vivo or Polo Hatch derivative is your best bet. After all, the Polo Vivo was the top-selling new passenger car in SA last year (with 19,750 unit sales).

Incredibly, its sibling the Polo clocked in second in the new passenger car stakes with 16,335 sales. This is mirrored in the used vehicle data, with a Polo Vivo derivative coming up tops followed by a Polo Hatch variant.