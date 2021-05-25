Features

WATCH | Two rock legends let loose in a R975m Ferrari

25 May 2021 - 10:13 By Staff Writer

In the documentary series Life on the Road, Brian Johnson, the former AC/DC frontman, meets some of the biggest names in rock n roll to share their experiences of going on tour around the world.

A recent episode that will interest petrol heads is Johnson’s visit with Nick Mason, who is almost as famous for his classic-car collection as he is for being Pink Floyd’s drummer.

In the YouTube clip, Mason shows off his car collection and takes Johnson for a ride in one of the most valuable collector cars ever made, the Ferrari 250 GTO. Only 36 units were built and a 1963 250 GTO sold for a reputed $70m (R975m) in 2018 — a record price for a car.

The Ferrari 250 GTO was produced by Ferrari from 1962 to 1964 for homologation into the FIA's Group 3 Grand Touring Car racing category. "GTO" stands for Gran Turismo Omologato, Italian for "Grand Touring Homologated. It was powered by a 3.0l V12 engine and the "250" denotes the displacement in cubic centimeters of each of its cylinders.

The 250 GTO is the pride of the prancing horse section of Mason’s vast classic-car collection, and its pedigree is heightened by the fact that it was used as collateral to help finance Pink Floyd's Momentary Lapse Of Reason tour in 1987. Mason bought it for £37,000 (R730,000) in the 1970s and it’s now worth an estimated £28m (R553m) — quite the astute investment.

Mason doesn’t keep this automotive rarity locked up in a garage and takes it for drives from time to time, including a trip to the Nurburgring and as the wedding car for both his daughters.

Watch these two rock legends act like kids in a candy store when they take the 250 GTO for a spin while the soul-stirring roar of that V12 rocks their worlds.

