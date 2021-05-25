WATCH | Two rock legends let loose in a R975m Ferrari

In the documentary series Life on the Road, Brian Johnson, the former AC/DC frontman, meets some of the biggest names in rock n roll to share their experiences of going on tour around the world.

A recent episode that will interest petrol heads is Johnson’s visit with Nick Mason, who is almost as famous for his classic-car collection as he is for being Pink Floyd’s drummer.

In the YouTube clip, Mason shows off his car collection and takes Johnson for a ride in one of the most valuable collector cars ever made, the Ferrari 250 GTO. Only 36 units were built and a 1963 250 GTO sold for a reputed $70m (R975m) in 2018 — a record price for a car.

The Ferrari 250 GTO was produced by Ferrari from 1962 to 1964 for homologation into the FIA's Group 3 Grand Touring Car racing category. "GTO" stands for Gran Turismo Omologato, Italian for "Grand Touring Homologated. It was powered by a 3.0l V12 engine and the "250" denotes the displacement in cubic centimeters of each of its cylinders.