INTERVIEW | Audi executives share plans and challenges

Despite the prevailing sentiment of gloom, Audi SA head Sascha Sauer describes his outlook for the brand as bullish.

It helps that he loves the country on a personal level, having enjoyed the touristic aspects of our land as a frequent traveller over the past 15 years.

“[It was] a dream come true when asked to take over the responsibility here. An ideal scenario, the privilege and pleasure to work where people come to spend their holidays,” he said at a recent roundtable to which selected members of the national motoring media were invited.

He was drawn in by the geographic diversity of Mzansi and the wildlife.

“I like animals, mostly when they are alive. I do not eat meat. I try to obey a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle.”

Sauer, a German national, took the wheel in November last year when he succeeded Trevor Hill. This year marks his 25th anniversary with Audi, spanning a decorated career starting in the finance department and growing to include roles in markets worldwide.

“I went to China from 2009 to 2012. I witnessed what kind of dynamic development can happen in the automotive industry in an emerging market environment.”

He is a qualified mechanical engineer and holds an MBA from Sheffield Hallam University. His last role was sales director: Africa and Middle and Near East, based at the brand’s global headquarters in Ingolstadt.

“I set up the business for the brand in India, another big emerging market. I appointed the first dealers and set up the business for the brand in Vietnam. So I am quite familiar with emerging market environments and the specific requirements and challenges.”

How will he apply this insight to the vibrant and somewhat tumultuous conditions of our local market, especially amid the drama of a pandemic?

One aspect of the plan is pumping out fresh metal.

“We are helping ourselves by introducing a lot of new models. That started with the new Q7, A4 and Q3 Sportback last year and we launched the RS and performance range a few weeks ago .