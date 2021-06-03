WATCH | Listen to the GMA T.50 supercar rev to 12,100rpm

Feel the need for some good old-fashioned internal combustion engine fury? Then best you join racing driver Dario Franchitti as he hears the V12 motor of the Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) T.50 supercar rev right up to its 12,100rpm limit for the first time.

This Cosworth-developed 4.0-litre V12 produces 488kW and 467Nm worth of torque. It's also the highest-revving motor of its type ever fitted to a road-going production car.