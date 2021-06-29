Move over Mom’s taxi — here are the most searched for Dad’s buses

Dads are playing a far more significant role in the parenting process — a trend that has been worsened by the pandemic. In the UK, for instance, the first lockdown saw a 58% increase in childcare undertaken by men. One of the key tasks of any parent is that of taxi driver. Increasingly more men have been seen to be piloting transporters than ever before. So, move over “mom’s taxi”; which is the most searched for “dad bus”?

An examination of search data pertaining to minibuses on AutoTrader from January 1 2021-May 31 2021 provides some interesting insight. It excludes models that are typically used for public or professional transport purposes — the Toyota Quantum and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, for instance.

“During Father’s Day month, it’s interesting to see which vehicles dads want. We already know that dads who drive these buses daily attest to their power and versatility, and they can be found boasting to fellow drivers about seat configuration options, 4x4 capabilities and the plethora of aftermarket kits available to transport sports equipment,” says George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO. But which specific vehicles do they want?