CONSUMER WATCH | Rusted 2017 Suzuki Swift is ‘a write-off’

Suzuki Swift owner Michael Stewart said the brand’s service knocked his socks off for all the wrong reasons.

His 2017 1.2 GA is corroded so extensively that an independent repairer recently quoted him R290,101 for refurbishment, which effectively includes a complete overhaul of the chassis and suspension components, in addition to a cosmetic attention.

“One of the panel beaters I showed the car to indicated the car is so bad it is a write-off after just three years,” Stewart told us.

The vehicle was purchased new from Suzuki Bramley in Johannesburg for his son to use to school and university, moving with him to Cape Town in 2018.

Suzuki Auto South Africa (SASA) was unwilling to pay for the fix, but in a statement released to us on June 15, it backtracked on an initial assessment, claiming water damage was the cause.

“We noticed rusting on the outside of the body just before the first lockdown,” Stewart said.

March 2020 saw the model checked into the Suzuki Table View dealership. It was kept for a full day for inspection.

“They never got back to us so I called them and asked about progress, I was informed they were still dealing with it but they would revert back to me. All of the above happened before the lockdown was announced.”