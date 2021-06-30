Everything you need to know about buying a sixth-generation (F30) BMW 3 Series

The F30 designation of the BMW 3-Series left a legacy that will be remembered for a few reasons.

Firstly, it was the last example of the breed to be manufactured in SA, at the Rosslyn, Tshwane facility.

When production of the G01 version X3 began in 2018, it marked the end of several decades of 3-Series, in all its guises except the E21 genesis. The run started in 1983 and a total of 1,191,604 units were built by the facility.

Boasting an engine range that was entirely turbocharged, the F30 also debuted three-cylinder propulsion and ushered in electrification for the first time, with the ActiveHybrid3 derivative. It was also the last iteration that offered a manual transmission locally.

And the F30 boasted genuine motorsport pedigree, with a presence on the national motor racing circuit, in events such as the Bridgestone Super Production Car Championship.

The F30 was first officially launched on South African shores in March 2012. It was wider, but lighter (up to 40kg in some instances) and stiffer than the E90 it replaced, introducing a refreshed aesthetic that seemingly took its cue from the F10 5-Series.

Spearheading the introduction were two petrol derivatives, the 328i (180kW/350Nm) and 335i (225kW/400Nm), while the 320i (135kW/270Nm) and 320d (135kW/350Nm) followed soon after. All versions (except for the 335i) were offered with either an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual. The six-cylinder car came with the self-shifter as standard.