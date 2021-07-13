10 of the most 'meh' special editions Mzansi has ever seen

Suzuki SX4 Jock Edition

Launched: November 2011

Howzit boet! Lekker hey, my China, you? No man, not that kind of jock.

This Suzuki was launched to coincide with the release of Jock the Hero Dog, an animation film inspired by Jock of the Bushveld, the SA classic authored by Sir James Percy FitzPatrick and published in 1907. So did the Jock edition have a cute canine bobblehead figure on the dashboard? No. Did it have paw prints on the windows? No.

But what you did get for your R232,600 was a set of alloy wheels with a darker finish, a colour-coded roof spoiler and leather-suede combination upholstery. And that’s really it. The rare Jock Edition is probably quite collectible among Suzuki fan circles. We couldn’t even find press imagery — just pictures part of classified listings. So here’s an image of the old SX4 tackling Sani Pass for reference. Picture the charcoal wheels and spoiler.