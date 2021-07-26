How to determine if you are paying too much for a used car

Everyone loves a good deal, don’t they? And nobody enjoys paying more for something than they might otherwise need to. This is especially true when it comes to shopping for a big ticket item such as a used car.

While it’s often worth shelling out for a professional vehicle-condition evaluation before signing on the dotted line, it’s useful to first discover whether the used car you’re considering comes in above or below average in terms of its asking price.

It’s a similar case when it comes to mileage. Has the vehicle in question covered more or fewer kilometres than the mean for that body type? Just as importantly, is it priced accordingly?

Although you might think such data is hard to come by, the 2021 AutoTrader Mid-Year Industry Report – which covers the six months up to June 2021 – contains all manner of intriguing facts and figures about the local automotive landscape, even allowing us to examine the relationship between average list price and average mileage, according to six popular body type styles (see table below).

Interestingly, despite its average model year stretching back far further than other body types included in the AutoTrader report, the coupé easily has the highest average rand per kilometre driven figure (at more than R15). This is explained by the fact such a vehicle tends to be priced quite high from the outset (the average here is in seven figures) and driven fairly infrequently, often playing the role of a second or third car rather than that of a daily driver.

Unsurprisingly, the single-cab bakkie sits at the other extreme, with an average price per kilometre of around R2, according to AutoTrader’s data. These sorts of utility vehicles are generally used as workhorses, forgoing pricey mod cons and quickly racking up high mileage primarily in business applications.