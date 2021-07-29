Features

Mercedes-AMG honours its iconic ‘Red Pig’ endurance racer

Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
29 July 2021 - 17:42
The original “Red Pig” (right) with the three modern Mercedes-AMGs that celebrate their predecessor's feats. Picture: SUPPLIED
The original “Red Pig” (right) with the three modern Mercedes-AMGs that celebrate their predecessor's feats. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 1971 24 Hours of Spa in Belgium put AMG on the map when Hans Heyer and Clemens Schickentanz won their class and finished second overall in a Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.8 AMG.

Nicknamed the “Red Pig”, the big AMG-tweaked sedan defeated much lighter race cars and established the young AMG brand as a force in motor racing.

To commemorate the 50-year old feat, Mercedes-AMG has created three one-off race cars bearing the red paint scheme and livery of the famous car.

Known as the “50 Years Legend of Spa” collection, the ready-to-race specials comprise a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3, a 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT3, and the Mercedes-AMG GT3 which is currently participating in international GT racing, including this weekend’s 24 Hours at Spa-Francorchamps.

A 50-year Mercedes-AMG milestone will be commemorated at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED
A 50-year Mercedes-AMG milestone will be commemorated at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED

The gull-winged SLS is a special rarity as it was discontinued in 2015 but Mercedes built the one-off race version using the last available bodyshell in its warehouse.

Inside, the cars feature matt-grey tones, a carbon-fibre dashboard, and a plaque signed by AMG founder Hans Werner Aufrecht.

All three are powered by 6.3l  V8 normally aspirated engines with 478kW of power.

“The special editions recall one of the most important milestones in AMG’s corporate history,” said Jochen Hermann, technical MD at Mercedes-AMG. “The 24-hour race at Spa in 1971 stands as an example for the spirit of our brand: daring to take on the impossible, overcoming challenges and convincing with performance.”

Toyota confirms local pricing, spec for new Land Cruiser 300

Toyota has released pricing and specs for its new Land Cruiser range. But before we get to those here's a quick refresher
Motoring
2 hours ago

Hamilton calls on Hungarians to protect LGBTQ+ rights

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton spoke out against Hungary's anti-LGBTQ+ legislation ahead of the country's grand prix and urged ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Tom Hanks puts his custom Airstream caravan on auction

Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get. For instance, an Airstream caravan owned by actor Tom Hanks
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CAR CLINIC | What you need to know about modern fuel injection Features
  2. Here are SA’s ten most wanted used SUVs Features
  3. Massive fuel price hike and possible shortages ahead, warns AA news
  4. New Toyota Corolla Cross to launch locally in November New Models
  5. Refreshed Jeep Compass plotting a course to SA New Models

Latest Videos

Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail