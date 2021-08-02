Global climate goals at risk if only rich countries adopt EVs

The EU this month proposed that member states stop selling cars with any emissions no later than 2035 – a move expected to speed up EV adoption and help the region reduce transport emissions that have climbed by a third since 1990.

Richer nations are responsible for most of man-made warming, with three-quarters of industrial emissions originating in North America, Europe and China, according to University of Oxford research. Africa accounts for just 3% of the total, but its share is expected to climb rapidly due to population growth.

When the Paris climate accord was adopted in 2015, countries pledged to keep global warming below 2°C. Researchers now believe a 1.5° cap is required to avoid some of the most catastrophic consequences of climate change, putting pressure on the West to also assist poorer nations in their quest to rein in emissions.

Countries including Uganda and Morocco have already introduced rules to raise the quality of the hundreds of thousands of used cars imported from the West every year. Most of these vehicles are between 16 and 20 years old, meaning the industry has contributed to worsening air pollution in the region.

Part of the problem is that global automakers design their cars, vans and motorcycles to win over well-heeled customers in the West, largely ignoring the needs of potential buyers in poorer markets, De Jong said.

“We don’t want a Tesla Model S – we need a small $10,000 (roughly R144,058) urban vehicle,” he said. “We don’t want a Harley-Davidson or Vespa – we want a $1,500 (roughly R21,608) electric motorcycle that is very sturdy and can carry three people and a goat.”

Electric motorbikes:

Local EV startups are cropping up across Africa to capitalise on the potential. Demand for battery-powered vehicles is already vastly outstripping supply in nations like Rwanda, where motorbike maker Ampersand is expanding its bike and battery-swap station network.

China’s BYD Co is selling its electric vans in Kenya via a local distributor that aims to import as many as 100 units by the end of the year. The Kenyan government’s electricity producer has spent hundreds of millions of dollars drawing geothermal energy from the volcanic Rift Valley – power for the grid that startup ARC Ride plans to use to charge its fleet of electric rickshaws and motorbikes.

Yet without additional institutional backing and the resources wielded by major automakers, scaling up local manufacturing and electrifying auto fleets may remain elusive.

Volkswagen AG, the world’s second-largest automaker, plans to accelerate the rollout of EVs in Europe in a push that could see its namesake brand fading out combustion engines in the region between 2033 and 2035. But the industrial giant also is exploring bioethanol in Brazil and has suggested that in some parts of the world, fossil fuels may stay around longer.

ARC Ride is trying to speed up the shift. The company aims to offer cleaner transportation in several African cities and is now focusing on Nairobi, where its motorbike fleet has helped deliver for Uber Eats. The startup plans to roll out the vehicles as taxis in Rwanda from next year.

“These cities are rapidly growing, and it would be catastrophic for the climate if that growth is carbon-heavy,” CEO Joseph Hurst-Croft said. “We really can and urgently need to leapfrog whole energy systems to create transport that’s cleaner end-to-end.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.