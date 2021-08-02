Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1

The storied history and social impact of the Volkswagen Citi Golf cannot be ignored.

But by the time it was put to pasture at the end of 2009 – more than 377,000 units later – the boxy anachronism, reheated tirelessly over decades, had nothing else to give.

Especially on the safety front.

It can thank its lucky stars that the Global NCAP Safer Cars for Africa programme was not yet a thing. Yes, it gained a driver’s side airbag towards the end of its life, but that was unlikely to do much for a structure that was created in the 1970s.

Bookmark a discussion about its birth and evolution for another time. Today we want to focus on its successor as the entry point into Volkswagen ownership: a model that was born from an identical ethos.

That is, take an outgoing generation of a model line with which the public has an affinity, trim down the price by reducing content and rake in those sales.